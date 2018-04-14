Who from the South Sound is running Monday's Boston Marathon? Here's the list

The Super Bowl of marathons is Monday morning on the streets of Boston and the South Sound will be well represented.
Seventy runners from the South Sound qualified for this year's race, which begins at 5:40 a.m. on Monday and can be streamed live on NBC Sports Network.
Tacoma is sending 13 runners, most of anybody South Sound, and Olympia is sending 11. Who are the local runners?
The oldest: Fred Wedam and Jan Vleck of Olympia, William Engle of Auburn and Thoms Jackson of Federal Way are 65.
The youngest: Former Kentridge High runner Natasha Knipp is 20.
The fastest: Kate Landau, 41, of Tacoma is one of the most accomplished runners in South Sound history. She ran last year's race in 2 hours, 40 minutes, 2 seconds and finished second in the women's masters division (40 and older). She was also 21st among female runners.
The slowest: There's no such things as a slow marathoner. Just varying degrees of impressive.
Here's the complete list of local qualifiers courtesy of the Boston Athletic Association:
|NAME
|AGE
|CITY
|Mark Albanese
|33
|Fircrest
|Mickey Allen
|62
|Tacoma
|Daniel Arneson
|38
|Tacoma
|Sulee Allen
|49
|University Place
|Jennifer Balentine
|43
|Lake Tapps
|Brittany Bear
|30
|Bonney Lake
|Mark Casey
|46
|Auburn
|Sean Celli
|49
|Black Diamond
|Tami Christensen
|38
|Gig Harbor
|Tiffany Dial
|46
|Auburn
|Christine Donabedian
|47
|Maple Valley
|Michael Ellen
|63
|Olympia
|William Engle
|65
|Auburn
|Lia Estigoy
|49
|University Place
|Shawn Fisher
|53
|Edgewood
|Chelsey Freeman
|32
|Puyallup
|Jennifer Haagenson
|48
|Auburn
|Leon Hembry
|46
|Tacoma
|Amanda Hoskins
|43
|Puyallup
|Thomas Jackson
|65
|Federal Way
|Brian Jacobsen
|51
|University Place
|Victoria Kent
|24
|Olympia
|James Klarich
|55
|Lakewood
|Natasha Knipp
|20
|Kent
|Joseph Kosgey
|23
|JBLM
|Jeffrey Killip
|58
|Olympia
|Kate Landau
|41
|Tacoma
|Daniel Laster
|59
|Vashon Island
|Keith Lewrew
|60
|Fox Island
|Sarah Lynch
|40
|Milton
|Chris Martin
|61
|Kent
|Marylee Martucci
|49
|Tacoma
|Mary Kate McGee
|62
|Federal Way
|Robert McNair-Huff
|51
|Tacoma
|Janet Milam
|58
|Kent
|Tina Miller
|49
|Puyallup
|Sarah Moore
|35
|Gig Harbor
|Rich Newman
|50
|Tacoma
|Dan Osier
|51
|Olympia
|Marty Paul
|46
|Gig Harbor
|Angela Pawlak
|37
|Olympia
|Jeffrey Pfeiffer
|49
|Lacey
|Tony Phillippi
|56
|Tacoma
|Michael Pickens
|47
|Gig Harbor
|Andrew Prentice
|34
|Olympia
|Matthew Priess
|35
|Gig Harbor
|Shawna Punzalan
|36
|Orting
|Joshua Ricardi
|36
|Covington
|Jamie Richard
|39
|Tacoma
|Laurie Rice
|55
|Auburn
|Cliff Richards
|57
|Maple Valley
|Becky Sanchez
|37
|Montesano
|Megan Sciera
|44
|Chehalis
|David Sherman
|63
|Edgewood
|Kyle Smith
|54
|Olympia
|Rob Smith
|48
|Olympia
|Peter Stackpole
|49
|Tacoma
|Lili Stransberry
|43
|Kent
|Amy Stricherz
|36
|University Place
|Peter Rushton
|64
|Olympia
|Gretchen Tapp
|56
|Auburn
|Chris Thielbar
|58
|Graham
|Angela Treleven
|37
|Tacoma
|Angie Vlach
|41
|Chehalis
|Jan Vleck
|65
|Olympia
|Danica Weber
|40
|University Place
|Fred Wedam
|65
|Olympia
|Julie Whalen
|46
|Tacoma
|Will Williams
|48
|Tacoma
|Cameron Wolterstorff
|49
|Dupont
Do you know a South Sound runner participating in Boston who is not on this list? Email the name to chill@thenewstribune.com and we will verify them and add them to the list.
