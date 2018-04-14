Albert Turner, of Beverly, Massachusets, cleans the finish line for the Boston Marathon in 2006.
Who from the South Sound is running Monday's Boston Marathon? Here's the list

By Craig Hill

April 14, 2018 09:16 AM

The Super Bowl of marathons is Monday morning on the streets of Boston and the South Sound will be well represented.

Seventy runners from the South Sound qualified for this year's race, which begins at 5:40 a.m. on Monday and can be streamed live on NBC Sports Network.

Tacoma is sending 13 runners, most of anybody South Sound, and Olympia is sending 11. Who are the local runners?

The oldest: Fred Wedam and Jan Vleck of Olympia, William Engle of Auburn and Thoms Jackson of Federal Way are 65.

The youngest: Former Kentridge High runner Natasha Knipp is 20.

The fastest: Kate Landau, 41, of Tacoma is one of the most accomplished runners in South Sound history. She ran last year's race in 2 hours, 40 minutes, 2 seconds and finished second in the women's masters division (40 and older). She was also 21st among female runners.

The slowest: There's no such things as a slow marathoner. Just varying degrees of impressive.

Here's the complete list of local qualifiers courtesy of the Boston Athletic Association:

NAMEAGECITY
Mark Albanese33Fircrest
Mickey Allen62Tacoma
Daniel Arneson38Tacoma
Sulee Allen49University Place
Jennifer Balentine43Lake Tapps
Brittany Bear30Bonney Lake
Mark Casey46Auburn
Sean Celli49Black Diamond
Tami Christensen38Gig Harbor
Tiffany Dial46Auburn
Christine Donabedian47Maple Valley
Michael Ellen63Olympia
William Engle65Auburn
Lia Estigoy49University Place
Shawn Fisher53Edgewood
Chelsey Freeman32Puyallup
Jennifer Haagenson48Auburn
Leon Hembry46Tacoma
Amanda Hoskins43Puyallup
Thomas Jackson65Federal Way
Brian Jacobsen51University Place
Victoria Kent24Olympia
James Klarich55Lakewood
Natasha Knipp20Kent
Joseph Kosgey23JBLM
Jeffrey Killip58Olympia
Kate Landau41Tacoma
Daniel Laster59Vashon Island
Keith Lewrew60Fox Island
Sarah Lynch40Milton
Chris Martin61Kent
Marylee Martucci49Tacoma
Mary Kate McGee62Federal Way
Robert McNair-Huff51Tacoma
Janet Milam58Kent
Tina Miller49Puyallup
Sarah Moore35Gig Harbor
Rich Newman50Tacoma
Dan Osier51Olympia
Marty Paul46Gig Harbor
Angela Pawlak37Olympia
Jeffrey Pfeiffer49Lacey
Tony Phillippi56Tacoma
Michael Pickens47Gig Harbor
Andrew Prentice34Olympia
Matthew Priess35Gig Harbor
Shawna Punzalan36Orting
Joshua Ricardi36Covington
Jamie Richard39Tacoma
Laurie Rice55Auburn
Cliff Richards57Maple Valley
Becky Sanchez37Montesano
Megan Sciera44Chehalis
David Sherman63Edgewood
Kyle Smith54Olympia
Rob Smith48Olympia
Peter Stackpole49Tacoma
Lili Stransberry43Kent
Amy Stricherz36University Place
Peter Rushton64Olympia
Gretchen Tapp56Auburn
Chris Thielbar58Graham
Angela Treleven37Tacoma
Angie Vlach41Chehalis
Jan Vleck65Olympia
Danica Weber40University Place
Fred Wedam65Olympia
Julie Whalen46Tacoma
Will Williams48Tacoma
Cameron Wolterstorff49Dupont

Do you know a South Sound runner participating in Boston who is not on this list? Email the name to chill@thenewstribune.com and we will verify them and add them to the list.

