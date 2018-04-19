New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Portland, Ore.
Trail Blazers rule out Turner for Game 3 vs Pelicans

The Associated Press

April 19, 2018 05:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts says forward Evan Turner is unable to play in Game 3 of Portland's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Turner had been listed as questionable after injuring a toe on his right foot during Game 2 on Tuesday night. Stotts says he's unsure about Turner's prospects for returning later in the series.

Stotts says Maurice Harkless will play more in Turner's absence Thursday night and that the void will be filled "by committee."

The 6-foot-7 Turner started 40 games and averaged 8.2 points during the regular season. He also started the first two games of the playoffs, scoring 13 points in Game 1.

The 6-9 Harkless returned from knee soreness in Game 2 and scored 11 points in 27 minutes.

