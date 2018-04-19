Inbee Park, of South Korea, tees off on the fifth hole during the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Park fires 68 for 1-shot lead as LPGA Tour returns to LA

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

April 19, 2018 06:35 PM

LOS ANGELES

Inbee Park shot a 5-under 66 for a one-shot lead in the opening round of the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open in the LPGA Tour's return to Los Angeles after a 13-year absence.

Showers ended shortly before Park's threesome, including second-ranked Lexi Thompson, teed off Thursday at windy Wilshire Country Club just south of Hollywood.

Using a new putter, Park birdied four consecutive holes on the back nine before a bogey on the par-4 17th. She quickly recovered and rolled in birdie putts on the second and fifth holes to finish off her round in front of a large contingent of South Korean fans.

Marina Alex was second. Thompson was one of seven players at 68 in partly sunny and unseasonable temperatures in the low 60s.

