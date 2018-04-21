Auditions for national anthem performances at CWS continue

Auditions continue this weekend for those interested in singing or playing the national anthem at the 2018 Men's College World Series in Omaha.
The auditions will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha.
Thirty semifinalists made up of individuals and groups will compete for 17 spots to perform the national anthem during College World Series, which runs from June 16 through June 26 or 27.
The live audition is for semifinalists from seven states. Eleven are from Nebraska and Iowa communities. More than 200 musicians and musical groups from 17 states applied.
A panel of judges selected the semifinalists based on their video application performing an a cappella rendition of the national anthem.
