Thousands of athletes cross a bridge over the Danube river shortly after the start of the Vienna city marathon, in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Ronald Zak AP Photo

Bounasr wins Vienna marathon as Kimetto quits after 25K

April 22, 2018 02:41 AM

VIENNA

Salah-Eddine Bounasr of Morocco won the Vienna City Marathon on Sunday after world record holder Dennis Kimetto quit the race before the 25-kilometer mark.

Bounasr led shoulder to shoulder with Ismael Bushendich before leaving the Kenyan runner behind in the final three kilometers.

Bounasr finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 29 seconds and became the first Moroccan winner of the event since Lahoussine Mrikik in 2006.

Bushendich trailed by 34 seconds in second after also coming runner-up last year. Fellow Kenyan Samuel Maswai finished third in 2:11:08.

Hampered by various injuries, Kimetto has failed to finish a marathon since placing ninth in London two years ago. The Kenyan has not won a race since setting the best mark of 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

