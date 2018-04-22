Goalie Martin Jones helps lead Sharks into 2nd round

This April 16, 2018 photo shows San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones 31) during action against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif. Jones has been the missing ingredient for the Sharks ever since arriving in San Jose three years ago. With Jones in net, the Sharks have gone from a team known for playoff disappointments into one that has had more success this time of year. He led San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago and was even better during a first-round sweep this year against Anaheim.