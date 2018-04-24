Daniel Teramoto leads Bellevue Christian on mound and at the plate; Abbigail Newman was the five-RBI difference in Auburn’s win over Auburn Riverside; Curtis and Rogers benefit from late goals in draw

Baseball
Top Performer: Daniel Teramoto, Bellevue Christian
Teramoto pitched all seven innings against the Cascade Christian Cougars, striking out four and giving up four earned runs. He also went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Bellevue Christian 13, Cascade Christian 4: Daniel Teramoto proved to be a force on the mound and at the dish as he carried the Vikings over the Cougars.
Jeff Jewett added to the Vikings’ run tally with his 1-for-4 day, knocking a double that drove in three RBI as well.
Connor O’Brien was the big the driving force for the Cougars as he went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in.
Enumclaw 3, Auburn Mountainview 2: The Hornets came back from an early deficit to the Lions as a costly error in the sixth inning won them the game.
Nate Weeldreyer was pitching for the Lions and despite throwing all seven innings and striking out 12, it was his errors that allowed the winning run to cross for the Hornets. Cameron Jarvis reached base on a dropped third strike and advanced to third after a pick-off attempt went awry.
Jarvis then scored on another error by Weeldreyer to give the Hornets their final lead of the game. Austin Willson was also productive at the plate as he went 1-for-3 with a run batted in for the Hornets.
Auburn Riverside 9, Auburn 8: Five late runs for the Ravens game them the edge over the Trojans, as Preston Heurio’ solo home run got the ball rolling.
Heurion was 1-for-3 on the day with his solo shot, scoring twice as well. His home run in the top of the sixth started a five-run scoring rally that gave the Raven the lead. Alex Sugi also went 1-for-2 and Giovanni Parascondola went 2-for-3, both driving in two RBI each for the Ravens.
The Trojans were fueled by Jace Graves’ 1-for-3 day as he knocked out a three-run home run.
Kentlake 5, Mount Rainier 4: Zach Archibald was the big catalyst for the Falcons to take down the Rams as he had a solid relief outing and day at the plate.
Archibald took over for Jared Engman in the fifth inning, striking out two and giving up an unearned run in his two innings pitched. At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs batted in and a run scored.
Tyler Kilstrom was the other RBI provider for the Falcons as he went 2-for-3, driving in the other two.
Todd Beamer 4, Decatur 0: Ayden Adams helped his own cause as he pitched his way to a shutout against the Gators.
Throwing all seven innings, Adams only allowed three sporadic hits to the Gators. He would strike out five along the way as well. Adams also did some damage at the plate.
Going 3-for-3, Adams was very helpful to his outing. He knocked in two RBI and scored a run as well. Quentin Fedor also came away with two RBI as well, but from sacrifice flies as he finished his night 0-for-2.
Softball
Top Performer: Abbigail Newman, Auburn
Newman went 2-4 with five RBI, including the game-tying and go-ahead RBI in the Trojans’ 7-2 win over the Auburn Riverside Ravens.
Todd Beamer 7, Federal Way 5: The Titan’s five-game losing streak finally came to an end as they used a seven-run second inning to get past the Eagles.
With Federal Way leading 2-0 going into the second inning, Todd Beamer loaded the bases with just one out. After a hit by pitch gave the Titans their first run of the game, it was three straight hits, capped by a two-run home run by Callie Davis gave them a 7-2 lead.
The Eagles cut the lead to 7-4 in the third inning after Melissa Mateus crushed a two-run single to left field. Federal Way gave it one last effort in the seventh as it cut the Beamer lead to 7-5 after a double and an error allowed Hannah Togia to score, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles suffered their second straight loss.
Auburn 7, Auburn Riverside 2: This rivalry game came down to starting pitching. Both Kiana Adams and Autumn Lee had nearly identical line scores, but it was the Trojan bats that were able to get to Lee first as Auburn earned its sixth win in the last seven games and its first win over the Ravens.
With runners in scoring position and two outs in the fourth inning, Abbigail Newman hammered a single up the middle and both Charity Sevaaetasi and Callie Arnott scored to tie the game at two.
Newman’s sacrifice to first base gave the Trojans the 3-2 lead in the sixth and they never looked back. Lynetti Aumua provided an RBI single on the next play and Hailey Browne hit an RBI single two batters later to give Auburn the 5-2 lead.
Newman secured a two-RBI single in the seventh inning for her fifth RBI of the game. With the loss, Auburn Riverside had its three-game win streak come to an end.
Tumwater 4, W.F. West 1: Three early runs was enough for the Thunderbirds to get past the Bearcats for their fifth win in the last six games.
Nikole Schock and Katie Cunningham combined for a big day from the plate. Schock’s double provided half of Tumwater’s runs, and Cunningham’s home run put the game out of reach for W.F. West.
The Bearcats earned their run in the fifth inning, a big home run from Taylor Barker. While the wins keep coming for the Thunderbirds, the loss snapped the Bearcats’ eight-game winning streak.
River Ridge 7, Highline 1: Make it four straight wins for the Hawks and five of their last six as they cruised right past the Pirates in their one and only meeting this season.
Grace Goetsch continues to help lead River Ridge from the plate this season. In the win over Highline, Goetsch went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI. Ahtumn Tomkins also chipped in for River Ridge with two hit and two RBI.
Candice Rudin provided two of the Pirates’ three hits and was responsible for their lone RBI. Highline has lost their last three games.
Boys Soccer
Rogers 1, Curtis 1: The Rams and Vikings played to a draw as both teams scored late in both halves of the match.
In the 38th minute, Jacob Walker scored for the Rams to give them some momentum to carry into halftime and into the second half. And it worked as for 34 minutes, they didn’t allow the Vikings to get into the net.
However in the 74th minute, Charles Knneland found the Vikings’ Archie Caldwell as he was throwing in. His pass found a lucky bounce and Caldwell was able to push it through and score the equalizer and final goal of the match.
