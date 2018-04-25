Preview of the 2018 NFL Draft Theater at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, a Gonzaga University graduate, allowed no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts in his first career start against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Safeco Field.
Mariners starter Felix Hernandez lasted 6 1/3 innings and he allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a solid start against the Oakland Athletics. The difference? A two-run home run after a balk, no-balk call in the first inning.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, batting cleanup while Nelson Cruz has been on the disabled list, hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday at Safeco Field. He's been helped by Robinson Cano.