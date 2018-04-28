Elway goes with maturity, experience in 2018 NFL draft

From left, Denver Broncos second and third-round picks in the NFL Draft, Royce Freeman, Cortland Sutton and Isaac Yiadom, hold up jerseys during a photo opportunity after they were introduced to the media Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. Sutton was the team's second-round pick. Freeman and Yiadom were both third-round picks for the Broncos. David Zalubowski AP Photo