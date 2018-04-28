Sabres follow last place-finish by landing No. 1 draft pick

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin skates during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against Russia in Buffalo, N.Y. Dahlin is regarded as the top-rated prospect in this year's NHL draft, and is listed first among European skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings. This year's draft will be held at Dallas on June 22-23. Dahlin has the chance of becoming just the second Swedish-born player to be taken first after the Quebec Nordiques chose Mats Sundin with the No. 1 pick in 1989. The Canadian Press via AP, File Mark Blinch