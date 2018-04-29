Former ski jumper Roglic wins Tour of Romandie

The podium of the 72th Tour de Romandie with second placed, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez from Colombia of team Sky, left, the winner Primoz Roglic from Slovenia of team Lotto NL-Jumbo, center, and the third placed, Richie Porte from Australia of BMC Racing team, right, celebrate on the podium during the fifth and last stage, a 181,8 km race between Mont-sur-Rolle and Geneva during the 72th Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott