Roberto Mancini is the top candidate for vacant Italy job

FILE - in this Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo, Zenit St. Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini looks up prior to the Europa League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Zenit St. Petersburg in Leipzig, Germany. Roberto Mancini is the top candidate to become Italy's coach after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly turned down the job. Mancini tells RAI state radio, "There has not been contact with the

Italian football) federation but for a coaching the Italian national team would be source of honor and prestige." Italian media reported over the weekend that Ancelotti informed the federation that he was no longer interested.