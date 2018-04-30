Trainer Chad Brown hopeful Good Magic earns him Derby win

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Jose Ortiz rides Good Magic to victory in the Sentient Jet Juvenile horse race during the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif. Chad Brown believes this is his best chance to win the Kentucky Derby heading into the first leg of the Triple Crown with Good Magic hitting his stride. The Breeders' Cup 2-year-old champion colt is second in qualifying points thanks to a win in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and appears primed to add the Derby to is list of victories _ a race that has eluded Brown four previous times. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo