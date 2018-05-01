Monday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL
PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers' difficult April got a lot worse with news that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the operation will be performed Friday in Los Angeles to repair a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain.
The 24-year-old infielder had been bothered by a sore elbow since the middle of last season but had tried to deal with the problem with rest and rehabilitation rather than surgery.
Seager spoke to reporters in the dugout before the Dodgers played NL West rival Arizona on Monday night. He said he felt pain and numbness after a couple of throws in the recently completed series at San Francisco. There was no doubt surgery was needed, Seager said, calling it "cut and dried."
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hoping for clearance to begin a throwing program, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed to Arizona to meet with the same doctor who performed surgery on his left pinkie.
Bumgarner was scheduled to leave the Bay Area for a checkup with Dr. Donald Sheridan, who inserted three pins into Bumgarner's pitching hand one day after the 2014 World Series MVP was hit by a line drive late in spring training. If Bumgarner is cleared to start throwing, the four-time All-Star is still likely a month away from rejoining the big league club.
The Giants also said second baseman Joe Panik underwent surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and will miss at least six weeks. Panik had flown to Los Angeles to get a second opinion before opting for surgery.
FOOTBALL
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Former NFL player and general manager Matt Millen says he is being treated for a rare disease that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function.
The 60-year-old Millen told the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania that he has been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may force him to seek a heart transplant. Millen said he has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat the condition that left his heart functioning at just 30 percent.
Millen played 12 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL for the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins — and won four Super Bowl rings. He later served as Detroit's general manager and has also spent three decades as a broadcaster. Millen told the Morning Call he plans to return to the booth in the fall.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL's oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40.
Newman, who has played the last three years with the Vikings, has 42 career interceptions to lead all active players in the league. With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the starters on the outside, Newman and Mackensie Alexander remain the primary options to play the slot in the nickel defense. The Vikings also drafted Mike Hughes out of Central Florida in the first round Thursday.
OLYMPICS
The whistleblower who exposed Russian cheating at the 2014 Olympics filed a motion to dismiss a libel lawsuit against him, which his lawyers portrayed as a ploy led by the Russian owner of the Brooklyn Nets to reveal his whereabouts.
Former Moscow lab director Grigory Rodchenkov has been living in hiding in the United States, fearful of Russian retribution since revealing his country's elaborate scheme to cheat at the Sochi Games.
Rodchenkov seeks dismissal of the libel lawsuit supported by Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov on behalf of three Russian biathletes whose medals from the Sochi Games were stripped for doping.
He also filed a countersuit against Prokhorov, the former president of Russia's biathlon federation. Rodchenkov's lawyers say Prokhorov's support of the biathletes is part of a scheme to flush out Rodchenkov from hiding.
HOCKEY
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes terminated the contract of demoted general manager and Hall of Fame player Ron Francis.
The Hurricanes announced the move in a three-sentence statement nearly two months after Francis was reassigned to another front-office position — president of hockey operations — while the team began a search for a new GM that will report directly to new owner Tom Dundon.
Francis, 55, is a four-time All-Star who won the Stanley Cup twice with Pittsburgh in the 1990s and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007. He took over as Carolina's general manager in 2014 after being groomed for the position by former GM Jim Rutherford — who now is trying to win the Cup for a third straight year with the Penguins.
The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have not made the playoffs since 2009. Their nine-year postseason drought is one of the longest in NHL history.
GOLF
PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo didn't get out of the opening stage in another failed attempt to play in the U.S. Open.
Romo three-putted his opening hole at Gleneagles Country Club, made only two birdies and shot a 5-over 77 in the 18-hole local qualifier. The top eight finishers from Gleneagles advance to 36-hole sectional qualifying on June 4.
Romo, the retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst for CBS Sports, failed to get through local qualifying for the second straight year.
He was tied for 24th among the first half of the field, meaning he would miss advancing by at least five shots. Romo played his first PGA Tour event in March in the Dominican Republic and had rounds of 77-82, missing the cut.
SURFING
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A Brazilian surfer rode a monster wave off Portugal to set a world record.
The World Surf League says its judges determined that a wave Rodrigo Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal, on Nov. 8 reached a height of 80 feet (24.38 meters). The previous mark was by American Garrett McNamara in 2011 — 78 feet (23.77 meters).
Koxa calls the award as "a dream come true."
