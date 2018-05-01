Vikings cornerback Terence Newman: 'This will be it for me.'

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL's oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40. The move was made Monday, April 30, 2018, with Newman, who has played the last three years with the Vikings. His 42 career interceptions are the most among active players in the league. Jim Mone, File AP Photo