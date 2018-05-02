Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (46) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended 3 games

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 05:24 PM

NEW YORK

The NHL has suspended Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson three games for an illegal hit on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese.

The league announced the suspension on Wednesday night, a day after Wilson broke Aston-Reese's jaw with a violent collision near the Washington bench in the second period of Washington's 4-3 Game 3 victory over the Penguins.

Aston-Reese was stickhandling near the Capitals bench when Wilson drilled the rookie with his left shoulder. The force propelled Wilson up into the Washington bench while Aston-Reese lay on the ice for several moments before skating off. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and a broken jaw.

While Wilson was not penalized during the game, the league's Department of Player Safety called for a hearing. The league noted that Aston-Reese's head was the main point of contact and that the hit was avoidable in announcing the suspension.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

