Suns hire Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as new head coach

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Slovenia coach Igor Kokoskov applauds during the Eurobasket European Basketball Championship final against Serbia in Istanbul. The Phoenix Suns have hired Kokoskov, a Utah Jazz assistant, as their new head coach. The 46-year-old Serbian becomes the first NBA head coach born outside the United States. He served as a Suns assistant from 2008 to 2013, a stretch that included Phoenix's 2010 run to the Western Conference finals. Thanassis Stavrakis, File AP Photo