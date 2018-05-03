Warriors' shooters deal with off-nights in different ways

FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, laughs while warming up with assistant coach Bruce Fraser before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. They call it "The Menu." There's no actual list or book. Curry and his right-hand shooting man Fraser, keep all the details in their heads for what the two-time MVP might need to work on any given day. Maybe it's catch and shoots. Or off-the-dribble work. Sometimes, ballhandling into shot. Perhaps looking at balance, rhythm and core, or just focusing on spot shooting from various places. Ben Margot, File AP Photo