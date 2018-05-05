Slow ride: D-backs bullpen cart finally used in 18th game

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen cart is driven on the warning track during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Phoenix. Astros reliever Collin McHugh became the first player to use Arizona's shiny new bullpen buggie in a regular-season game when he entered to pitch in the sixth inning Saturday night. The Diamondbacks have had the cart ready for use since opening day, but no reliever opted to take it over Arizona's first 17 home games. Rick Scuteri AP Photo