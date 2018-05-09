Paxton happy to share no-hitter with Canadian hometown

A man walks past a welcome sign bearing a heron adorned with a jersey of Seattle Mariners' pitcher James Paxton, in Ladner, British Columbia, Wednesday May 9, 2018. It didn't take long for locals to honor Paxton after he pitched a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning the welcome sign to the village included handwritten signs congratulating Paxton and a model heron wearing his jersey. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck