Yankees rally for 7-6 win over Athletics

Left fielder Brett Gardner threw out Matt Olson at the plate with the help of a replay reversal, and the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 Saturday on Neil Walker's run-scoring single in the 11th inning.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman walked three straight batters around a wild pitch starting the ninth. After visits to the mound by both pitching coach Larry Rothschild and a trainer to check on a cracked fingernail, Chapman struck out Mark Canha, and pinch-hitter Jonathan Lucroy followed with a fly ball to left.
Gardner's one-hop throw to the plate was slightly to the first-base side, and Gary Sanchez had to try for a sweep tag at the sliding Olson. Plate umpire James Hoye made an emphatic safe call, but the Yankees asked for a video review and replays appeared to show Sanchez's mitt just glancing Olson's jersey.
New York stopped a two-game losing streak that followed its 17-1 run. A.J. Cole (2-1) pitched two innings for his first win with the Yankees.
Chris Hatcher (3-1) got the loss.
NATIONALS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1
PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Strasburg struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, and the Nationals earned their third straight victory against the NL West leaders.
Strasburg (5-3) allowed one run and five hits in Washington's sixth win in seven games. The Nationals stranded 11 baserunners, but Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon each drove in a run.
Sammy Solis and Shawn Kelley each got two outs before Ryan Madson finished the five-hitter for his third save.
Arizona dropped its season-high fourth consecutive game. The Diamondbacks also lost a series for the first time after opening with 10 wins and two ties.
Troy Scribner (0-1) walked six in 3 2/3 innings for Arizona.
CUBS 8, WHITE SOX 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit his third homer in two games and drove in three runs, leading the Cubs to the win at a rainy and cold Wrigley Field.
Contreras finished with three hits as the Cubs won their fifth in a row.
Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer in a four-run first against James Shields (1-4) after the start was delayed 2 hours, 15 minutes. Jon Lester (2-2) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.
Brandon Morrow came in with runners on second and third in the ninth after right fielder Kris Bryant dropped Trayce Thompson's fly and got three outs for his ninth save.
Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer in the eighth for the White Sox, who lost their seventh straight to fall to 9-27 — the worst 36-game start in franchise history.
RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Boston left-hander David Price pitched 5 1/3 innings to win his first start since being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.
Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who have won 14 of their past 17 north of the border. Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each had three hits.
Price (3-4) skipped Wednesday's start against the Yankees after experiencing numbness during a bullpen session last Sunday. Making his first start in nine days, he permitted two runs and five hits in his first victory since April 17.
Justin Smoak hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10 at home. Marco Estrada (2-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.
Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 11th save in 13 chances.
INDIANS 6, ROYALS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered twice and doubled twice to power Cleveland to the victory.
Lindor also scored four times. His third career four-hit game extended the All-Star shortstop's hitting streak to 13 games.
Cleveland's Michael Brantley had three hits, drove in two runs and broke a 2-all tie with an RBI double in the sixth.
Mike Clevinger (3-0) allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings as the Indians won for just the second time in their last seven games.
Jon Jay and Jorge Soler each had three hits for Kansas City. Jakob Junis (4-3) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.
ORIOLES 6, RAYS 3, GAME 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — David Hess pitched six effective innings in his big league debut, Jonathan Schoop hit two home runs and the Orioles beat the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.
Manny Machado also homered for the Orioles, who shook off an early deficit to extend their winning streak to four games — their longest run since last August.
Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the 26th man in the single-admission doubleheader, Hess (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits. Mychal Givens worked 1 2/3 innings for his first save.
Matt Duffy hit a three-run homer for the Rays, who have scored only 10 runs during a five-game losing streak. Chris Archer (2-3) went seven innings, allowing six runs and seven hits.
TIGERS 4, MARINERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd pitched impressively until the seventh inning and JaCoby Jones made a diving catch in the ninth to help Detroit win the first game of a doubleheader.
Jose Iglesias hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, and Grayson Greiner contributed the first two RBIs of his big league career. Boyd (2-3) allowed three runs and three hits in six-plus innings.
Three relievers finished the game for Detroit, with Shane Greene pitching the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances. After a one-out walk, Jones made a diving catch of Ryon Healy's sinking liner to center field.
Seattle's Marco Gonzales (3-3) allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings.
