Franklin Pierce captures No.1 seed in state tournament with 1-0 win against Highline

Franklin Pierce’s Brayan Valladares-Salvador (9) leaps over a tackle by Highline’s Miguel Salcedo (9) in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Matthew Soeum (11) and Highline’s Guillermo Iraheta (15) fight for possession in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) plays defense as the sun sets in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Eli Armstrong (7) and Highline’s Rogelio Briceno (3) collide while going after the ball in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Players watch from the bench in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Daniel Espino (8) and Richard Soeum goes up for a header for a goal in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Diego Camacho (21) lands on Franklin Pierce’s Gilbert De La Luz (10) after going up for a header in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Noah Carver (18) punches away a late shot in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Alexis Cortes (10) and Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) go up for a header in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Luis Alavez-Herrera (6) dodges a tackle by Highline’s Miguel Salcedo (9) in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) plays defense on Highline’s Emmanuel Cruz (14) as the sun sets in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Alexis Cortes (10) fights off both Matthew Soeum (11) and Daniel Espino (8) late in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Gilbert De La Luz (10) tries to avoid a tackle by Highline’s Miguel Salcedo (9) in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Bernie Jones makes a save in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Matthew Soeum and Highline’s Jack Madsen (16) collide while fighting for possession in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Edwin Ochoa (12) heads the ball in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Bernie Jones goes airborne to make a save as the ball sails just right of the goal. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) passes in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) hits the ground after being fouled in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Gilbert De La Luz (10) moves the ball up the field in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) plays defense on Highline’s Emmanuel Cruz (14) as the sun sets in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Highline’s Guillermo Iraheta (15) and Franklin Pierce’s Daniel Fuentes (3) fight for possession in the second half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Alejandro Chavez (14) clears the ball in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Alejandro Chavez (14) tries to push the ball upfield but it called for a foul on Highline’s Diego Camacho (21) in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Franklin Pierce’s Richard Soeum (2) and Highline’s Jack Madsen (16) fight for possession in the first half. Franklin Pierce played Highline in a soccer match at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
