Giants ace Bumgarner throws 1st bullpen session since injury

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner threw off a mound for the first time since surgery in March to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.
Bumgarner threw 20 fastballs Monday to take another step in his comeback from the injury that sidelined him since the end of spring training. Bumgarner will throw another bullpen session Wednesday and could be ready to return to the majors when he is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list on May 25.
Bumgarner will soon begin a rehab assignment in the minors. Manager Bruce Bochy has said Bumgarner could come back to the majors on a limited pitch count before his arm is fully stretched out. Bumgarner said he is open to that option if his offspeed pitches are sharp.
