FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Japan's national team poses for a team picture prior to an international friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine at Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium. Japan is expected to name its 23-man squad for the World Cup on May 31, several days ahead of the June 4 deadline set by soccer's world governing body FIFA.
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Japan's national team poses for a team picture prior to an international friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine at Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium. Japan is expected to name its 23-man squad for the World Cup on May 31, several days ahead of the June 4 deadline set by soccer's world governing body FIFA. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Japan's national team poses for a team picture prior to an international friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine at Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege, Belgium. Japan is expected to name its 23-man squad for the World Cup on May 31, several days ahead of the June 4 deadline set by soccer's world governing body FIFA. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo

Sports

Japan expected to name World Cup squad on May 31

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 01:14 AM

TOKYO

Japan is expected to name its 23-man squad for the World Cup on May 31, several days ahead of the June 4 deadline.

Japanese Football Association spokesman Hiroshi Tada says the 35-player provisional list has been filed with FIFA. He says that list will not be released.

Tada says Japan will name a squad on Friday for an international friendly on May 30 against Ghana in Yokohama. The final 23-man squad is expected to be announced the next day.

In two World Cup warm-up matches, Japan will face Switzerland on June 8 in Lugano, Switzerland, and Paraguay on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Japan will play in Group H at the World Cup with Colombia, Poland and Senegal.

  Comments  