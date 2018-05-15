Longtime Delaware football coach Mike Drass dies at 57

Wesley College's transformative football coach and athletic director has died, two days after the private, liberal arts college in Delaware graduated its latest class.
News outlets report 57-year-old Mike Drass died Monday morning of unknown causes. In 25 seasons as a head coach, Drass built Wesley's football program into a NCAA Division III powerhouse that saw the Wolverines earn 14 tournament berths. His overall record of 229-69-1 was second among active coaches in the division, and two of his players are currently on NFL rosters.
Wesley President Robert E. Clark II said in a statement that the community's "heart is broken."
Players attended a vigil Monday night on the playing field of the college's Miller Stadium that bears Drass' name.
Drass is survived by a wife and daughter.
