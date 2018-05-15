Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty looks up as he arrives at home plate after hitting a home run off Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston.
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty looks up as he arrives at home plate after hitting a home run off Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston. Steven Senne AP Photo
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty looks up as he arrives at home plate after hitting a home run off Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Boston. Steven Senne AP Photo

Sports

A's Stephen Piscotty honors late mother with HR in return

The Associated Press

May 15, 2018 07:56 PM

BOSTON

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday night after returning from the bereavement list and saluted his late mother when he crossed home plate.

Piscotty patted his heart with his right hand in tribute to Gretchen Piscotty, who died May 6 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Piscotty, who hadn't played in a week, drove an 0-2 pitch from Eduardo Rodriguez over the Green Monster in left field. It was his third home run of the season and put Oakland up 3-0.

  Comments  