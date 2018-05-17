911 call by Krista Glover and her husband, PGA golfer Lucas Glover
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator Saturday night during a fight over his lackluster performance, which ended with Krista’s arrest. Glover denied his wife's allegations that she was attacked by her mother-in-law.
Christian Bergman, making his Seattle Mariners 2018 debut after starting eight games with Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in a Mariners 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura was one of second baseman Robinson Cano's closest friends on the Mariners. Segura's big night in Cano's absense after an 80-game drug suspension powered the Mariners in an extra-innings win over the Rangers.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy was playing for a different team last year, but when the Mariners needed their first walk-off hit of the season, he delivered with an RBI single to score Kyle Seager in the 9-8 win over the Angels.
Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani said that was the first time he'd ever been booed in a game when he played the Seattle Mariners on Friday. He also talks about disappointment in not getting to play against Ichiro.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run with a 41-degree launch angle to give the Mariners an eighth inning lead before they held on for a 9-8 extra-innings win over the Angels on Saturday, May 5.