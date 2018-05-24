Sam Querrey, of the United States, returns a ball to Guido Pella of Argentina, during the second round match, at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Sam Querrey, of the United States, returns a ball to Guido Pella of Argentina, during the second round match, at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Keystone via AP Martial Trezzini
Sam Querrey, of the United States, returns a ball to Guido Pella of Argentina, during the second round match, at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Keystone via AP Martial Trezzini

Sports

Top-seeded Querrey loses opening match at Geneva Open

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 05:18 AM

GENEVA

Top-seeded Sam Querrey lost his opening match at the rain-hit Geneva Open on Thursday, falling to Guido Pella of Argentina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4).

It was the 13th-ranked American's third straight quick exit from a clay-court event before the French Open begins on Sunday. Querrey also lost to Pella last month in Houston.

Querrey broke the left-handed Pella's serve only once as his record fell to 10-10 this year.

Pella was due back on court in the afternoon for a quarterfinal match against another American, sixth-seeded Steve Johnson.

Johnson also won Thursday morning, beating qualifier Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round.

  Comments  