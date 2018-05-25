Oregon holds off elimination with 6-1 win over Kentucky

Lauren Burke hit a two-run single in a four-run fourth inning and the Oregon Ducks evened their NCAA Super Regional against Kentucky at one game apiece with a 6-1 victory on Friday night.
Burke drove in a pair of runs and the third scored on a throwing error before Mia Camuso added an RBI single to give the top-seeded Ducks a 4-0 lead in the fourth.
Alex Martens hit a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom half to narrow it to 4-1 for No. 16 seed Kentucky.
Jenna Lilley hit a two-run double in the sixth to put Oregon up 6-1. She celebrated by raising her hands in an 'O' as the sellout crowd at Jane Sanders Stadium cheered.
Miranda Elish (23-1) allowed one hit and one run over seven innings for the win. She struck out seven. Grace Baalman (14-9) allowed three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings for the loss.
Abbey Cheek drove in five runs on a pair of home run on Thursday night to lead the Wildcats in a 9-6 upset of the Ducks.
Comments