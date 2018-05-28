10-hour road trip leads to French Open win for 'lucky loser'

Argentina's Marco Trungelliti's grandmother Dafne Botta and his brother Andre answer reporters after he defeated Australia's Bernard Tomic in their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, May 28, 2018 in Paris. Trungelliti defeated Tomic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo