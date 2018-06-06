Schwaier's presence in circle gave Yelm confidence to win back-to-back 3A state trophies

Yelm High School softball had plenty of pitching this season.

Junior Tayelyn Cutler and sophomore Hailey Brown established themselves as up-and-coming stars, losing just a single decision between them.

But, when the Tornados played six games in two days on their way to a third-place trophy at the Class 3A state softball tournament in May, it was senior ace Drea Schwaier who got the start in five games.

“When Drea’s on the mound, our team has a certainty, a confidence we can play our best,” said Yelm coach Lindsay Walton, who has been with the Tornados for 13 seasons.

That has been clear throughout Schwaier's career.

After finishing her final season with a 15-2 record, 1.04 earned run average and 213 strikeouts in 115 innings, Schwaier is The Olympian's All-Area softball player of the year.

Bound for Whitworth University in the fall, the 3A South Sound Conference MVP was also a threat at the plate, batting .422 with nine extra-base hits and 20 RBI.

Heading into the third-place showdown with Redmond last month during the final weekend of her career, Schwaier had already defeated Stadium, Garfield and Bainbridge in the 3A state tournament at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.





Cutler earned the win over Mount Spokane in the one tournament game Schwaier didn’t start.

By Saturday afternoon, only the team standing in front of Yelm mattered.

Redmond ended the Tornados’ undefeated season in 2017 in the state-championship game, 9-5, and Schwaier broke her hand running the bases in the process.

This season’s tournament opener against Redmond abruptly ended Yelm’s title hopes again, as the Mustangs won, 3-0.

“We wanted to beat them so bad,” Schwaier said.

In the decisive third-place game, the final game of Schwaier's high school career, the Tornados grabbed as much as a three-run lead but Redmond rallied to a 6-5 deficit before Schwaier finally shut the door in the bottom of the seventh.

“My best memory from high school will always be that final game,” Schwaier said. “When I struck out the last batter, I went running to (Yelm catcher) Taylor Gubser and hugged her.

"I had goose bumps. It was the perfect ending.”

For Yelm fans, it will be one of many memories of Schwaier, who Walton says is among the three best players she’s coached at the school.

For three consecutive years, a Yelm player has been named The Olympian's All-Area player of the year.

Ally Choate — who this spring nabbed all-Western Athletic Conference first team honors as a freshman outfielder at Seattle University — was selected the past two seasons.





It’s no coincidence Yelm often has a player rise to the top.

Schwaier looked up to Choate and to Tessa Matthews, a 2013 graduate who preceded her in attending Whitworth, where she was an all-Northwest Conference player.

“Yelm’s been so good in softball for so long, there haven’t been many older players I didn’t look up to," Schwaier said.

Schwaier stumbling upon softball as a 7-year-old inadvertently helped solidify the sport further in the community.

“I tried all kinds of other sports,” she said. “Karate, gymnastics — I’d always quit after a week or so. When I started softball, I took to it right away.

"It had a different nature. It was competitive, but it was fun and you could bond with your teammates and make friends.”

Schwaier’s mother, Denyelle, had recently remarried to Andy Wolf, then the principal at Drea’s elementary school and later the superintendent of Yelm Community Schools.

Wolf had grown up playing football and wrestling, coaching both sports for years, raising two much-older sons from a previous marriage to compete on the gridiron and mat.

“I was at a Thurston County fastpitch meeting and they asked if anyone there had coaching experience,” Wolf said. “I raised my hand. The next day, I bought a book and a glove. My wife, who’d never played any sport, became an assistant coach.”

A stepdad-coach relationship Schwaier says has everything to do with her development was born.

A youth club called Blue Thunder formed, later changing its name to TABU — an acronym for toughness, attitude, belief and unity — and growing into a 10-team program.

All five of Yelm’s seniors this season grew up with TABU.

“Drea’s focused and driven,” Walton said. “She puts in the time during the offseason to improve.”

“People say I work hard, but Andy’s been there every day working with me,” Schwaier said.

Wolf noticed her drive early on.

“She was pretty relentless when she was younger about having me sit on the bucket and catch her,” he said with a laugh. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat. I’d probably buy a set of shin guards a little sooner though.”

Schwaier’s determination to bounce back from the broken hand suffered in the state title game last season — which left her with two screws and a plate permanently in her pitching hand — is what impressed Wolf most about his stepdaughter.

“A lot of people might walk away from the challenge,” he said. “But she started running almost immediately. She showed a lot of grit.”

Schwaier chose Whitworth surprisingly early. Wolf took her to a softball camp on the Spokane campus when she was 10. It’s been her goal to join the Pirates since.

Whitworth coach Cristal Brown couldn’t be happier.

“Drea has obvious athletic ability. She can make an immediate impact,” Brown said. “More than that, we know the kind of teammate and person she is. Her character and her care for others will fit perfectly with our culture.”

As delighted as her chosen college is to have her, Schwaier and Walton are wistful about her leaving Yelm.

“I’ll definitely miss my teammates, they’re all such wonderful people,” Schwaier said. “Taylor’s been catching me for so many years. I wish we could still play together, but I know we’ll be friends for a lifetime.”

Said Walton: “Drea’s a super class act. We’re really going to miss her."