WORLD CUP: US beats England in perhaps biggest shock of all

FILE - In this June 28, 1950 file photo, U.S. center forward Joe Gaetjens is carried off by cheering fans after his team beat England 1-0 in a World Cup soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Gaetjens scored the only goal in what remains one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. File AP Photo