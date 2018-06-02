Parker shuts out Florida 2-0 in WCWS elimination game

Paige Parker threw a two-hitter for her second shutout of the day, and Oklahoma remained alive in its quest for a third straight national title with a 2-0 win over Florida on Saturday night in the Women's College World Series.
It was an elimination game between programs that have combined to win the past five championships and played for the title last year.
Parker threw 104 pitches and struck out eight to pick up her 10th career WCWS victory. In the 2-0 win over Arizona State earlier in the day, Parker gave up two hits and struck out seven.
The Sooners (57-4) will need to beat Washington twice on Sunday to reach the championship series.
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo hit a monster home run into the wind in the first inning to put the Sooners up 1-0. It was her 30th homer of the season, tying the Division I single-season freshman record most recently set by Oklahoma's Lauren Chamberlain in 2012.
Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fifth inning with two outs. Florida walked Alo to bring up Shay Knighten. Thought Knighten struck out, the pitch got away from the catcher and allowed Caleigh Clifton to score and make it 2-0.
Florida (56-11) started Kelly Barnhill, but coach Tim Walton pulled the All American after just two innings. Aleshia Ocasio stepped in and was solid, but she got no support from the offense.
