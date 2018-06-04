FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. President Donald Trump has called off a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House Tuesday due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem. Trump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.” Trump says the team wanted to send a smaller delegation, but fans who planned to attend “deserve better.”
Sports

Trump calls off event for NFL's Eagles, cites anthem dispute

By JILL COLVIN and ERRIN HAINES WHACK Associated Press

June 04, 2018 09:44 PM

WASHINGTON

A White House celebration of the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles has been called off by President Donald Trump, who says fans deserve better than the smaller delegation the team was sending to the event planned for Tuesday.

Trump is citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem. However, none of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

In a statement issued Monday less than 24 hours before the event, Trump says some members of the team disagree with his insistence that they "proudly stand" for the national anthem in honor of military veterans and the nation as a whole.

Trump says a different ceremony will honor veterans and the nation instead.

