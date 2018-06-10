Prospect of 2022 Qatar World Cup jumping to 48 teams fading

In this May 3, 2018 photo, commercial dhows anchor at the bay of Doha, Qatar. A year into a blockade by four Arab states against Qatar, the small country has weathered the storm by drawing from its substantial financial coffers, using its strategic location in the Persian Gulf as the world’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas to continue shipments to major world powers, and forging tight alliances with countries like Turkey and Iran. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo