Sports

AL.com's Stephenson wins top Alabama sports writing award

The Associated Press

June 10, 2018 07:51 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Creg Stephenson of AL.com received the Alabama Sports Writers Association's highest writing award at the association's 47th annual convention Sunday. The award was Stephenson's first overall Herby Kirby Award and the second straight for AL.com.

The Herby Kirby Award is given in memory of longtime Birmingham Post-Herald sports writer Herby Kirby, who died in the press box after covering Notre Dame's 24-23 national football championship win over Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl.

Stephenson won the Herby Kirby and best football story without a deadline for his writing on Alabama's 1992 national championship team.

Here are the other winners and runners-up for 2017:

Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Professional Or College Event

Runner Up: Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama Football National Signing Day

Winner: Tom Green, AL.com, Auburn University Football Player Kam Martin's heart and mind were in his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas, where his family dealt with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey

Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Prep Or Other Amateur

Runner Up: Josh Bean, AL.com, One of the most moving things I've ever seen. Watch Vestavia senior with Down Syndrome score a touchdown

Winner: Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, Hale County Basketball. Instead of wearing their school colors for the state semifinal Class 4A tournament, they wore purple. A color used to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Best Column, Four Columns Anytime Of The Year

Runner Up: Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News

Winner: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country

Best Football Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Tom Green, AL.com, Auburn Safety Stephen Roberts is stationed at the organ as the music flows through his fingers

Winner: Creg Stephenson, AL.com, Alabama's 1992 National Championship Team

Best Basketball Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, Lawrence County High Principal Thomas Jones faced a dilemma, no open teaching slots to hire a new boys basketball coach

Winner: Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser, BTW Magnet girls basketball player Santia Rogers inspired by younger sister's battle with a brain tumor

Best Baseball Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Josh Bean, AL.com, Trying to win a game nobody can win: Bama baseball signee Noah Fondren shares anorexia battle

Winner: Ben Thomas, AL.com, Power of Positivity: Robertsdale junior Keaton Krebs battling leukemia with strength, faith

Best Softball Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser, Brantley star softball player Alex Wilcox's high school career ends after setback in treatment for ovarian cancer

Winner: James Crepea, AL.com, Auburn Softball Players tried to save pedestrian hit by SUV

Best Track and Field or Cross Country Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Ben Thomas, AL.com, Davidson senior Clairy Kengeye thriving in America after fleeing war torn home in Africa

Winner: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Alabama's impossible athlete Quanesha Burks set to cap illustrious NCAA career at outdoor championships

Best Golf Story Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Gregg DeWalt, Times Daily, Three college players who grew up playing golf courses in Franklin County, are now competing on a big time stage at Kissimmee, Florida

Winner: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, Surveying the grounds at Burningtree Country Club early in the morning

Best Swimming and Diving Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Alabama swimmers Connor Oslin and Anton McKee demonstrate what sports are really about

Winner: Brandon Marcello, Auburn Undercover, Hollywood's top Stuntmen Mike Smith was a swimmer and diver for Auburn in the 1980s

Best Wrestling and Boxing Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Solomon Crenshaw, Jr., Vestavia Hills Magazine, Taking the reins. Steve Gaydosh led Vestavia Hills High School to 14 state champions in wrestling. Now his successor is continuing the Rebel's tradition on the mat.

Winner: Aaron Suttles, The Tuscaloosa News, Deontay Wilder Legacy

Best Outdoors Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Daniel Boyette, AL.com/Huntsville Times, The girl born twice, blossoms into a teenager water skiing champ

Winner: Robert DeWitt, The Tuscaloosa News, Hunting with a hawk. It's a lifestyle, not a hobby

Best General Sports Feature Without A Deadline

Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, From balance beam to Marine Officer, the career of Alabama's most inspiring athlete is coming to an end

Winner: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, 85-year-old Tennis player, Don Stephens is back on the court ten weeks after having hip surgery

Best Enterprise Story

Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Decade of Dominance: Nick Saban's impact at Alabama

Winner: Aaron Suttles, Ben Jones and Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, Evolution of a Process (Alabama Football)

Best Investigative Story

Runner Up: James Crepea, AL.com, Auburn's Title IX investigation found Landon Rice responsible for sexual assault

Winner: Tommy Deas, Joey Chandler, Molly Walsh, Drew Taylor and Drew Hill, The Tuscaloosa News, Should your kid play football?

Breaking News Story

Runner Up: Ben Jones, The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama baseball coach breaks NCAA rules

Winner: Brandon Marcello, Auburn Undercover, Gus Malzahn agrees to seven-year contract with Auburn after rumors of floating with Arkansas

Best Column or a Feature, Non Daily

Runner Up: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Sand Rock's Clausen commits to his country, accepted by US Naval Academy

Winner: Mark Clark, The Citizen of East Alabama, The making of men

Best Game Story, Non Daily

Runner Up: Arthur L. Mack, Call News, St. Paul's boys, girls second in state track

Winner: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Heartbreaking ending: Spring Garden falls to R.A. Hubbard, finishes 1A stat runner up

Best Headlines

Winner: The Tuscaloosa News Staff

—Peaches and Creamed

—Exit Lane

—Hale, yeah

—Run, score, repeat

Best Sports Layout (Four Sections from anytime in the Year)

Winner: The Tuscaloosa News

—A foot in the door

—Fight Day

—Seeing stars

—Bama Busts?

Best Supplement or Special Edition

Runner Up: Times Daily, History in Division II

Winner: The Tuscaloosa News, Should your kid play football?

