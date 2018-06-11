Ramadan and the challenge of fasting for Muslim WCup players

FILE- In this May 16, 2018 file photo, a boy buys a Ramadan decoration depicting the Egyptian Liverpool soccer player Mohamed Salah in Sayyeda Zeinab market in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. Ramadan, the holy month that requires Muslims to fast and refrain from drinking or eating from sunrise to sunset, has posed serious challenges for some of the teams in their buildup to the World Cup in Russia. The two biggest players from Africa _ Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal _ are Muslims.. Arabic refeing to Salah reads, "Ramadan is better with Abu Mecca." Amr Nabil, File AP Photo