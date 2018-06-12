In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have split the last 10 FIFA Player of the Year awards, and this is likely their last chance to win a World Cup.
In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have split the last 10 FIFA Player of the Year awards, and this is likely their last chance to win a World Cup. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File
In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have split the last 10 FIFA Player of the Year awards, and this is likely their last chance to win a World Cup. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File

Sports

How to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup: A guide for TV, online and streaming

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

June 12, 2018 11:23 AM

The 2018 FIFA World Cup — the most watched sporting event on the planet — starts with Group Phase games on Thursday, June 14.

In the United States., whether you're watching games on cable/satellite, online or through a streaming service, Fox has the keys to the futbol kingdom.

English language games will air on Fox and its various sports channels, streaming sites and apps. For Spanish speakers — or English speakers who want to hear "goooooooooooal!" — there's also Telemundo.

The 2018 games take place in Russia, with the Group Phase running June 14-June 28. The Knockout Phase starts June 30 and ends with the Final on July 15 in Moscow. (Note: The U.S. team did not qualify.)

Here's how to find everything.

Watch on TV

The Fox games will be available through your regular cable subscription or over-the-air with an antenna.

If the channel is listed as FS1, that's a Fox Sports cable channel. Check with your service provider to make sure that channel is part of your subscription.

For Spanish-language viewing, Telemundo is available on many cable and satellite packages. Check with your provider.

Watch Online or with an App

All of the games should be available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports GO app.

With both the website and app, you will most likely be asked to sign in with the username and password for your cable or satellite service. Once you do that, you can watch all of the games live.

Fox Sports will also be partnering with LiveLike to offer a streaming Virtual Reality experience through their Fox Sports VR app (available for iOS and Android devices). You can watch the games in a virtual in-stadium suite, and switch on social VR to "sit" with either your Facebook friends or viewing partners picked at random (this is a feature you can also switch off). Users will also have access to pre-produced 360-degree features and watch previously-recorded tournament moments.

For Telemundo broadcasts, there is Spanish-language live streaming of World Cup matches on the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and the NBC Sports apps. Telemundo Deportes also offers a VR App experience.

WCup Preview Soccer (1).JPG
Germany's Philipp Lahm (16) raises the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. Germany hopes to lift the trophy in 2018 and become the first repeat champion in more than a half-century.
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

Stream the games

Nearly all streaming services offer a free introductory period — usually seven days. Use it to try out the services before deciding on one you like.

Most of these services are available to stream through Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire devices (meaning you can watch them on your TV), as well as Android and iOS apps, so you can watch on your phone or tablet.

And remember, these services offer a lot more than just sports channels, so you can access other cable favorites, too.

Here’s a look at what’s out there right now.

Sling

There are two packages available plus a way to combine them, depending on your needs. "Sling Blue" should get you all FS1 games and Fox games (depending on the market — this is where those free trials come in handy).

Sling also offers a bunch of options for watching the games in Spanish, French, Arabic, Polish and Portuguese. Check out sling.com/world-cup for all the details.

There’s a lot more stuff here, including: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, NBCSN, PAC-12, SEC Network, CSN, NFL Network and RedZone. You also get log-in credentials for the WatchESPN app.

Find it: sling.com

Cost: $20-$45 per month (Blue costs $25)

DirecTV Now

Note that this is a streaming service, completely separate from DirecTV’s satellite service.

For the World Cup you'll get FS1 and Fox (check market availability).

Other sports channels include: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, NBCSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, NBA and some regional sports networks.

You also get log-in credentials for NBC Universo and Telemundo, if you'd like to watch the games online in Spanish.

Find it: directvnow.com

Cost: $35-$70 per month

Playstation Vue

All Playstation Vue packages include Fox (check your makret for live coverage) and FS1.

You also get log in credentials for watching Telemundo.

Other sports channels include: all ESPN channels, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and NBA TV.

Note: You don’t have to have a Playstation game system to use this. You can watch through Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Find it: playstation.com/en-us/network/vue

Cost: $40-$75 per month

SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-ICELAND-ABA.JPG
Aron Gunnarsson of Iceland after a 2016 match against England at Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France. This will be Iceland's first time playing in the World Cup.
Christian Liewig/Abaca Press/TNS

YouTube TV

This fairly new streaming service has Fox (again, double check for live access) and FS1.

Other sports channels include: the ESPN channels, CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports, Comcast Sports Networks and Big Ten. NBA TV isn’t listed but Golf, Tennis and Olympic channels are. It also has tons of regional sports network options, depending on where you live.

Find it: tv.youtube.com

Cost: $35 per month

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV (not the same as regular Hulu) offers a lot of channels, but like many streaming services, plugging in a local ZIP code makes some – like Fox – disappear from the lineup. So check it out before committing. It does have FS1.

It also lists CBS Sports Network, Fox Regional Sports, the ESPN channels, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and NBCSN. It includes log-in credentials for CBS All Access, ESPN, Fox and other channels.

Find it: hulu.com/live-tv

Cost: Starts at $39.99 per month

FuboTV

FuboTV has FS1 for your World Cup needs.

Other sports channels include: CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports Network, Big Ten Network, PAC12, Bein Sports channels, Eleven Sports, NBA TV, NFL Network, the Golf Channel, Fox Soccer Plus and the Olympic Channel. A Sports Plus package gets you a few more Fox College Sports and PAC12 channels.

Find it: fubo.tv

Cost: $19.99 per month for the first two months, then $39.99 per month

Russia Soccer WCup Peru.JPG
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese kicks the ball during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Schedule

You can always see the full schedule here, with game times and channels. Below is the schedule for the Group Phase matchups. All times are East Coast.

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Friday, June 15, 2018

Egypt vs. Uruguay — 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App



Morocco vs Iran 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App

Portugal vs Spain — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Saturday, June 16, 2018

France vs Australia 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Argentina vs Iceland — 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Peru vs Denmark — 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Croatia vs Nigeria — 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Sunday, June 17, 2018

Costa Rica vs Serbia 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Germany vs Mexico — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Brazil vs Switzerland — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Monday, June 18, 2018

Sweden vs South Korea 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Belgium vs Panama — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Tunisia vs England — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Colombia vs Japan 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App

Poland vs Senegal 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Russia vs Egypt — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Portugal vs Morocco — 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Iran vs Spain — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Thursday, June 21, 2018

Denmark vs Australia 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App

France vs Peru — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Argentina vs Croatia — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App
Friday, June 22, 2018

Brazil vs Costa Rica — 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Nigeria vs Iceland — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Serbia vs Switzerland — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Saturday, June 23, 2018

Belgium vs Tunisia — 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


South Korea vs Mexico — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Germany vs Sweden — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Sunday, June 24, 2018

England vs Panama 8:00 AM — 10:00 AM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Japan vs Senegal — 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Poland vs Colombia — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Monday, June 25, 2018

Uruguay vs Russia — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Saudi Arabia vs Egypt — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Spain vs Morocco — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Iran vs Portugal —2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Denmark vs France — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Australia vs Peru — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Nigeria vs Argentina — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Iceland vs Croatia — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Wednesday, June 27, 2018

South Korea vs Germany 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Mexico vs Sweden — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Serbia vs Brazil — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Switzerland vs Costa Rica — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Thursday, June 28, 2018

Japan vs Poland — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Senegal vs Colombia — 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


England vs Belgium — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FOX, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App


Panama vs Tunisia — 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

Watch on FS1, FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App

  Comments  