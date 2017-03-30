New PLU men’s basketball coach comes from Iowa

Pacific Lutheran University has a new men’s basketball coach - and it is a hire directly from the NCAA Division III tree.
The Lutes on Thursday pegged Chad Murray, who spent the past eight seasons as the coach at Cornell College in Iowa, to replace Steve Dickerson at the PLU helm.
Murray also served as an assistant coach at North Central College in Illinois (2004-09), Vassar College in New York (2002-04) and Nebraska Wesleyan University (2001-02).
“Chad’s breadth of experience serving as both an assistant and head coach at Division III programs, as well as his West Coast ties, will allow him to hit the ground running,” Lutes athletic director Laurie Turner said in a released statement.
With all returning starters, Cornell finished 12-12 in the Midwest Conference last season, advancing to the tournament semifinals.
Murray’s best season was his debut in 2009-2010 - 15-11, which is the best record by a first-year Cornell coach. It came a year after the Rams’ last appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
He does have ties to the Northwest, playing two seasons at Umpqua Community College in Roseberg, Oregon from 1993-95. He also played at Chapman University of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC).
Dickerson stepped down after 14 seasons at PLU, including the past 11 years as the coach. He won 116 games, which is fourth-most in school history behind Gene Lundgaard (281 wins), Bruce Haroldson (250) and Marv Harshman (235).
The Lutes finished 12-13 last season, and one game out of making the Northwest Conference tournament.
