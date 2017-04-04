UPS, PLU meet in non-conference baseball game at Cheney Stadium

Welcome back to the local small-college baseball rivalry in the best ballpark around - Cheney Stadium.
The University of Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran will play a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night in the home ballpark of the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is 6 p.m.
Admission is free to watch the nine-inning game.
The Lutes are ranked No. 17, and sit atop the Northwest Conference rankings. They are expected to use a slew of pitchers in the game.
If UPS can get a lead late, the Loggers have the best closer in the league. Michael Warnick leads the NWC with his seven saves.
The Loggers’ women’s basketball team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch after their run in the NCAA Division III tournament.
