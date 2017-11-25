Apple Cup isn’t only big game in Washington today. Here’s how to watch the other

As the Apple Cup dominates the attention of local college football fans on Saturday, another team prepares to make its first playoff appearance since 2009.
Central Washington University hosts Texas A&M-Commerce at noon in Ellensburg in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. CWU earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 team in Super Region 4.
Central is riding a 13-game winning streaking thanks to a roster loaded with graduates of Washington high schools. The team finished the season 11-0, ranked No. 7 nationally and champions of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wildcats placed 21 players on the all-conference team.
The game can be streamed online at wildcatsports.com/live.
Never miss a local story.
The Wildcats lead the nation with 5.27 sacks per game. They had a school record 11 sacks in the season finale against Humboldt State. The pass rush, led by Bo Banner of Bellingham and Billy Greer of Tacoma, is likely to play a decisive roll in today’s game. No. 8 Commerce has the No. 1 passing offense in the nation, averaging 360.5 yards per game.
Commerce is 10-1 and beat Winona State 20-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments