He hit for the cycle. Now this Puyallup High grad is the national player of the week

Puyallup High graduate Tyler McDowell is the NAIA National Baseball Player of the Week after a sizzling performance at the plate last week for Lewis-Clark State College.
In five games against Oregon Tech April 21-23, the senior led his Lewiston, Idaho, team to four wins. He was 16-for-24 with one homer and six RBI.
The highlight came Sept. 22 in the second game of a double header in Klamath Falls, Oregon. McDowell became the first LCSC player since 2005 to hit for the cycle. He was 4-for-6 in the 16-14 win with a single, double, triple and homer. For the day, he was 8-for-11.
The first baseman and designated hitter was a member of Puyallup High's 2014 state championship team. He played for Washington State University before a new coach rescinded his scholarship. McDowell transferred to LCSC where he helped the Warriors win the 2016 NAIA College World Series.
Comments