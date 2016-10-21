NWC game day previews: UPS hosts Lewis & Clark for homecoming; PLU at George Fox

PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY (3-2, 2-1 NWC) AT GEORGE FOX (2-3, 2-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Stoffer Family Stadium, Newberg, Oregon
Series: PLU leads, 2-0. The Lutes won 49-7 in 2014 and 28-27 last season. Both victories came in Puyallup.
What to watch for: PLU is coming off a gut-wrenching 45-41 loss against Whitworth after being up 17 points with 9½ minutes remaining. The Lutes are not facing an offense with that type of firepower, although Bruins quarterback Grant Schroeder (87 of 154 passing, 1,146 yards, eight touchdowns; 312 rushing yards) is one of the better dual-threat options in the conference. If GFU can get its power running game going, the Lutes could be for a tough day. … Because the Bruins see it in practice with Schroeder, they should be able to defending PLU’s read-option attack with quarterback Cole Chandler (243 rushing yards, three TDs). The Lutes must be patient with their own rushing attack because once it is established, they should have no issues hitting receiver Kellen Westering (25 receptions, 357 yards, four TDs) on big plays deep.
What’s at stake: The Lutes’ playoff hopes are slim. They cannot afford a slip-up against a dangerous team that is also marginally alive for the postseason.
TNT pick: PLU, 30-22.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
LEWIS & CLARK (0-5, 0-3 NWC) AT PUGET SOUND (2-3, 0-3)
1 p.m. Saturday, Baker Stadium, Tacoma
Series: UPS leads, 24-15. The Loggers have won the past two meetings by identical 38-7 scores. The Pioneers’ last win was 60-30 in 2013.
What to watch for: Simply put, this has been a frustrating year for the UPS defense. Last week, the Loggers played six freshmen on that side of the football in a 44-10 loss at George Fox — with 31 points scored in the second half. And with senior linebacker Will Geary (wrist) lost for the rest of the season, the Loggers will use freshman Dwight Jackson in his place on the outside. … Although the UPS offense had its own issues last week (eight penalties, 13 dropped passes), it should have no problem moving up and down the field on the Pioneers, led by quarterback Hans Fortune (157 of 258 passing, 1,684 yards, 16 touchdowns). Lewis & Clark has given up an average of 55.3 points per game during conference play.
What’s at stake: These are the only teams without a conference victory. UPS needs a victory, and has hopes of finishing with a winning record.
TNT pick: UPS, 44-21.
