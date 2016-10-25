In a happier place, Brie Hooks back to scoring goals for Seattle University

From the moment she stepped on the University of Colorado campus, all Brie Hooks did was score goals in women’s soccer.
But she discovered there was more to life than that.
Desiring a change of scenery, Hooks transferred much closer to home for her final season — three-time defending Western Athletic Conference regular-season champion Seattle University.
And the former Tahoma High School standout has fit in just fine. Her seven goals leads the conference-leading Redhawks (11-5-1, 6-0), adding to her legacy as a dynamic finisher.
“This season has been great — the happiest I have been. I have not been stressed at all,” Hooks said. “My teammates have been a big part of that. They were welcoming to me.”
Hooks tallied 36 goals during her high school career, and was named The News Tribune’s girls soccer player of the year as a senior in 2012.
The success continued immediately in college.
In her first match for the Buffaloes, she became the first freshman in school history to score multiple goals in her debut — two goals — in a 3-0 win over Northern Colorado.
Her 21 career goals at Colorado in three seasons ranks No. 6 all-time — behind Nikki Marshall’s 42 from 2006-09. Nine of Hooks’ goals were game-winners.
“I found out a little bit about myself,” Hooks said. “That first year was my favorite year. But when you perform well and break records — the next year, you are expected to keep that standard.”
Hooks said sometime late in her sophomore season in 2014, she just didn’t feel right. Some of the pressure had gotten to her, she admitted. She started losing the drive to play soccer.
“A lot of practices, I would just be completely out of it,” Hooks said. “One of my closest friends was like., ‘What is wrong with you?’
“I think it was pretty obvious for the team, and for myself that I was not right.”
She consulted with her parents, Kim and Kelly, about what to do. They suggested she try and work through her struggle as best as possible.
“They said, ‘We would love for you to come home, but stay there and work through your problems,’ ” Hooks said. “As parents, they sometimes have to give me tough love.”
In the end, Hooks listened to her heart: She wanted to leave Boulder and find a new home.
She looked at Pepperdine and Seattle University closely before deciding to return to the Evergreen State.
Seattle University became a natural fit: For starters, Redhawks coach Julie Woodward had gotten to know her through the recruiting process when she was a prep star. And Seattle University teammate Mariah O’Neal was a former club program mate with the Federal Way Reign.
“Julie might have mentioned I was coming from Colorado,” Hooks said. “It’s natural to look up who is coming in. I know they tried to get a sense of who I was.
“A couple of players knew I was a goal scorer and wondered if I would steal the spotlight. I didn’t care about that — I have been a midfielder my whole life.”
Hooks is on track to graduate in June with a sociology degree.
NOTES
After passing for 562 yards and four touchdowns against Lewis & Clark, University of Puget Sound senior quarterback Hans Fortune was named the Northwest Conference offensive football player of the week. It’s the fourth time the Kenmore product has received that honor in his career. …
Machaela Graddy, a former Eatonville High School standout, was the repeat pick as NWC offensive women’s soccer player of the week for Pacific Lutheran. She tallied a hat trick against Lewis & Clark as part of her four-goal, one-assist weekend. …
PLU’s Caylie Shiramizu took home NWC defensive volleyball MVP honors in back-to-back weeks. She had 35 total digs in the Lutes wins over UPS and George Fox. …
And the NWC’s first weekly women’s crew honor goes to the UPS varsity eight boat, which won Saturday at the Charlie Brown Regatta at Oaks Park in Portland. The Loggers time of 14 minutes, 24 seconds was the winner by 11 seconds. …
Winner of four games in a row, the Central Washington football team was ranked No. 7 in the first NCAA Division II Super Region III poll that came out Monday. Azusa Pacific is No. 6.
