From way out, hot-shooting Tommies stop PLU cold, 80-72

Defending NCAA Division III champion St. Thomas of Minnesota is a proud national men’s basketball powerhouse.
After an unexpected home loss to Wisconsin-River Falls this past Tuesday, the Tommies were a little angry to start the 2016-17 season, too.
Riding Michael Hannon’s scorching-hot, two-minute scoring stretch, the 10th-ranked Tommies erased an early deficit in the first half, and handled Pacific Lutheran University a 80-72 loss at the annual Doug McArthur Classic at Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Lutes will play host Puget Sound on Saturday at 8 p.m. to finish off the two-day tournament.
Hannon accounted for all 15 points during St. Thomas’ 15-2 run to wipe out PLU’s 23-18 lead midway through the first half.
Hannon drilled four 3-pointers, and added a three-point play during the run. His right-side 3-pointer gave the Tommies a 33-25 lead at the 7:02 mark.
St. Thomas (1-1) made nine of its first 13 3-point attempts in the first half.
The Lutes (1-1) were led by Jared Christy’s 19 points and 11 rebounds.
At Puget Sound 65, Evergreen State College 54: Kohl Meyer and Jimmy Wohrer scored 18 points apiece to lead the Loggers (2-0) to a victory at the UPS hosted Doug McArthur Classic.
Ryan Quigley led the Geoducks (0-2) with 10 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At UPS 77, Nebraska Wesleyan 69: Samone Jackson scored a team-high 22 points, and the Loggers withstood a late run by the Prairie Wolves to win at home.
Trailing 69-53 with six minutes remaining, Nebraska Wesleyan went on a 12-2 run behind the shooting of Kate Schulte, who led all scorers with 24 points.
But Elizabeth Prewitt’s runner in the lane stopped the spurt, giving the Loggers (2-0) a 73-65 lead with just over a minute remaining.
California Lutheran 78, at PLU 52: The Regals scored 18 unanswered points to start the game, and cruised to a tournament-opening victory in Tacoma.
The Lutes (0-1) broke the scoring stretch on Kaelyn Voss’ jumper with 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter. They were 0-for-14 from the floor until that first basket.
