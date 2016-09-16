PLU travels to Trinity University in final league tune-up

PACIFIC LUTHERAN (1-0) AT TRINITY UNIVERSITY (1-1)
4 p.m. (PDT) Saturday, Trinity Football Stadium, San Antonio, Texas
Series: PLU leads, 2-1. The Lutes have won both games in San Antonio — 49-28 in the 1999 national semifinals, and 38-14 in 2014. The Tigers won in Puyallup last season, 23-13.
What to watch for: Something says this matchup likely will end up being a low-scoring affair. The Lutes had their moments, good and bad, in a season-opening 17-14 win over California Lutheran. Quarterback Jon Schaub (13 of 25, 146 yards, two touchdowns) won his first career start nearly a year after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was the better performer in PLU’s quarterbacking tandem with Cole Chandler. …. Trinity will likely test an inexperienced Lutes linebacking corps with a steady dose of the run game, led by tailback Evan McDowell (38 rushes, 179 yards, three TDs). In last season’s loss, PLU outgained the Tigers, 417-269, but were done in by five turnovers.
What’s at stake: The Lutes love the Alamo, the River Walk — and winning at Trinity. Another win in Texas could be a big boost going into NWC play.
TNT pick: Trinity, 22-20.
Todd Milles
