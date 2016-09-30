PLU vs. Pacific; UPS vs. Willamette game day charts

PACIFIC UNIVERSITY (1-2) at PACIFIC LUTHERAN (1-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
Series: PLU leads, 29-10-3. After winning 17 games in a row in the series between 1973-2013, the Lutes have dropped the past two meetings — 31-28 in 2014, and 34-7 last season. Both wins were in Forest Grove, Oregon.
What to watch for: Even with all the returning starters on offense, this Lutes’ attack is predicated on big plays. Thing is, do they have a legitimate big-play threat? Expect quarterbacks Jon Schaub (19 of 36, 226 yards, both of offense’s touchdowns) and Cole Chandler to take their chances getting the football to receiver Kellen Westering (nine catches, 123 yards). … The Lutes’ defense is No. 1 in the conference in total defense (338.5 yards per game), and will face another powerful rushing attack, led by tailback Kamana Pimental (50 carries, 329 yards, two TDs). If PLU can hold the running game down, it would tone down the Boxers’ play-action passing.
What’s at stake: A PLU win in the conference opener at home against an NWC contender would be an outstanding way to begin October.
TNT pick: PLU, 23-20.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
WILLAMETTE UNIVERSITY (1-2) at PUGET SOUND (2-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Baker Stadium, Tacoma
Series: Willamette leads, 45-27-6. The Loggers have won the past two games — 27-14 in 2014, and 24-20 last season. Both victories were in Salem, Oregon.
What to watch for: Guess what — UPS is the last remaining unbeaten team in the Northwest Conference and is in great shape to move to 3-0 against the Bearcats, who have gotten down big early in all three of their games. But they seem to have a knack for making big plays — something the Loggers’ defense has had issues containing in wins over La Verne and Occidental. To get that unit valuable repetitions during the two-week bye, coach Jeff Thomas had had it scrimmage against the first-string offense. Quarterback Hans Fortune (70 of 113, 815 yards, nine touchdowns) has had a sensational start to this season, and will be facing a defense that does more stunting and twisting with its front seven defenders than any team in the league.
What’s at stake: Before UPS heads off to face reigning NWC runner-up Whitworth next week, it needs to take care of this underdog opponent.
TNT pick: UPS, 40-28.
