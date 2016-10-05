Northwest college notebook: In era of ‘Chaser’s Racers,’ Ludwig was best swimmer of all at PLU

If “Chaser’s Racers” was a designation that was certain to stick around Pacific Lutheran University men’s swimming teams of the 1970s, the Lutes needed a leading man to anchor the cause.
That man was Terry Ludwig.
Ludwig was former coach Gary Chase’s first recruit back in 1970. He was arguably his best swimmer during that golden decade in which the Lutes won eight Northwest Conference titles.
On Oct. 14, Ludwig, a five-time NAIA All-American, will be one of five former PLU greats to be inducted into that university’s athletic department hall of fame.
Ludwig’s historic 1973 NAIA national meet performance is one of the Lutes’ all-time great sports achievements.
But let’s rewind three years prior to that when PLU was not even on Ludwig’s radar.
The Sammamish High School standout was at Washington State University playing two sports — water polo and men’s swimming.
But that year, the university decided to cut the men’s swimming program.
In the summer of 1970, he met Chase at a local community pool in Bellevue. That is where he was convinced to transfer.
In 1970-71, Ludwig was the Lutes’ only swimmer to advance to the NAIA meet. He missed out on the finals of his best event – the 500-yard freestyle.
“I sat in the bleachers, and I watched that race,” Ludwig said. “And I said it was the last time I would sit on this bench and watch this event.”
Chase’s program was on the rise. For the next two years, Ludwig led the charge. He was undefeated in NWC dual meets, and captured 10 conference titles.
Then came the 1973 NAIA meet at Pittsburgh (Kan.) State University where Ludwig arrived as the top seed in the 200, 500 and 1,650 freestyle races. He also anchored the school’s 400 and 800 freestyle relays.
“I just had the natural ability to swim in a lot of events,” Ludwig said.
On Thursday, he won the 500 title. The next night, he eked out a win in the 200. And on Saturday, the final night of the meet, he captured the 1,650 crown.
His three NAIA national individual titles in one season is still a record.
Now 66, the former accountant swims in Masters 65-and-over races. Last year, he had a pair of top-10 finishes at the national championships in Gresham, Oregon.
“I am extremely excited and grateful about going into the (PLU hall of fame),” Ludwig said. “It shows that at some point in my life, when I dedicated myself to swimming, things fell into place for me.”
NOTES
Longtime University of Puget Sound men’s and women’s track and field assistant coach Ed Boitano died Tuesday after complications from suffering a stroke. He was in his 21st season as a pole vault coach. Boitano also coached at Bellarmine Prep. …
Andy Foltz, the Lutes’ rowing coach, is one of five finalists for USRowing’s collegiate coaches of the year for 2016. He is the reigning NWC coach of the year, and the only NCAA Division III coach in the running. The winner will be announced in two weeks. …
PLU safety Travis McMillion and punter Anthony Louthan were selected as NWC football players of the week. McMillion had 13 tackles and an interception at safety while Louthan averaged 40.5 yards per punt in the Lutes’ 27-16 win over Pacific on Saturday. …
PLU defender Kelly White was named the conference’s defensive player of the week for women’s soccer as the Lutes allowed just two shots on goal in a weekend sweep of Pacific and Willamette. … UPS goalkeeper Jacob Palmer received the same honor on the men’s side. He made nine saves in the Loggers’ victories over Willamette and Linfield. …
Lutes top runner Brad Hodkinson was the top NCAA Division III finisher at the Willamette Invitational, placing fourth out of 168 runners. He is the NWC male cross country runner of the week.
