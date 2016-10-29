Pacific Lutheran defeats Puget Sound in Battle of South Sound 31-20

Pacific Lutheran’s DJ Winter (87) breaks through a tackle by Puget Sound’s Mushawn Knowles (13) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Kellen Westering (7) attempts to make a sliding catch in the first quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Seah Whaley (6) is brought down by Pacific Lutheran’s Travis McMillion (25) and Casey Ruether (5) in the first quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Hans Fortune (4) is sacked by Pacific Lutheran’s Maurice Rodriguez (51) and Terill Anderson (43) in the first quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Ben Welch (12) pulls in a touchdown in the first quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Darin Hargrove (33) evades a tackle by Puget Sound’s Zach Blair (25) in the second quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
A pass intended for Puget Sound’s Collin Heimbach (87) sails out of bounds after being defended by Pacific Lutheran’s Casey Ruether (5) in the first quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Travis McMillion (25) tackles Puget Sound’s Brennan Schon (1) in the second quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Sean Whaley (6) makes a catch in the second quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Seah Whaley (6) tries to break a tackle by Pacific Lutheran’s Travis McMillion (25) in third quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Miles Carson (9) breaks up a pass intended for Pacific Lutheran’s Kellen Westering (7) in the third quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Darin Hargrove (33) rushes in the third quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Hans Fortune (4) passes in the third quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Max McGuinn (47) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Michael Andris (21) reacts after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Brennan Schon (1) makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Kellen Westering (7) makes a catch in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Austin Wagner (2) breaks through a tackle during a run in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Walker LaVoy (15) looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Pacific Lutheran’s Kellen Westering (7) makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Puget Sound’s Hans Fortune (4) tries to pass under pressure from Pacific Lutheran’s Maurice Rodriguez (41) in the fourth quarter. Pacific Lutheran University played University of Puget Sound at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
