Lutes salute their seniors with offensive outburst

Pacific Lutheran seniors ruled on Saturday as the Lutes beat Lewis & Clark, 48-14, at Sparks Stadium.
After missing the last game, PLU senior quarterback Jon Schaub got the start. Schaub accounted for three touchdowns, all in the first quarter.
He finished 4 of 5 passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns, with the third score coming on the ground.
Senior Kellen Westering led all Lutes receivers with 100 yards and five catches. Westering scored a touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Schaub in the first quarter.
Juston Lind had three catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
PLU senior running back Darin Hardgrove ran for more than 100 yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 103 yards on nine carries. Hardgrove took off and scored on a 33-yard run in the second quarter.
“It’s great to see our offense put things together,” Lind said. “It’s always good to see our offense come together and put drives together.”
The defense for PLU (5-3, 4-2 Northwest Conference) was excellent.
The Lutes held Lewis & Clark (0-8, 0-6) to 262 total yards. The Pioneers passed for 197 yards while running for 65.
Senior linebacker Tanner Perry led the Lutes with seven tackles. Senior defensive back Derek Chase had six tackles. Senior defensive back Justyn Simmons had four tackles and a pass breakup.
“A great senior day, which you love to have,” PLU head coach Scott Westering said. “I’m so proud of who they’ve grown into and who they’ve become. They’ve experienced playoff teams and everywhere in between. ... I’m just so proud of that.”
Comments